Thomas More Announces Spring Football Season

The Thomas More Saints' spring football schedule was released on Tuesday.

Thomas More, which competes in the Mid-South Conference of the NAIA, joined its conference in postponing the traditionally fall sport until spring due to the pandemic.

The Saints will compete in the conference's Bluegrass football division.

The NAIA is moving its national championship to the spring as well.

Thomas More will play a seven-game schedule, with all games on Friday nights.

The Saints will open the season on February 19 when it hosts Campbellsville and will remain at home the following week as it hosts Bethel on February 26.

TMU will then have three straight road games as they are at Cumberland (Tenn.) University on March 5, Pikeville on March 12 and at Lindsey Wilson on March 19.

Following a bye week on March 26, Thomas More will host Georgetown on April 2 in its home finale and then close out the regular season April 9 when it plays at the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.).

Game times will be published later when they become available.

The NAIA Football Championship Series will take place on April 17, 24 and May 1 on campus sites and then the National Championship game will be played on May 10 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.

-Staff report