Police: Tinder Date Was Ploy for Attempted Robbery Before Shooting

This story has been updated.

A man opened fire on two men who allegedly assaulted him after he met a Covington woman in-person after previously connecting on the mobile dating app Tinder.

Covington Police responded to 2419 Bell Court in City Heights just before 9 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a shooting.

On scene, officers located two shooting victims. Peyton Browning was identified as the shooter.

Browning was contacted by police and later responded to police headquarters where he was interviewed and explained that he had met Sierra Wayman, 19, on Tinder and was invited to meet her at a place in City Heights.

Shortly after arriving there, Browning said that two men entered the apartment and started to assault him.

That is when he produced a handgun and shot at them.

He left and called 911.

Both of the men shot were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sierra Wayman was interviewed by police and told detectives that she had invited over the two other men to attempt to extort money from Browning.

She was arrested and transported to the Kenton County Detention Center where she faces a charge of first degree robbery. Wayman is expected to appear in court on September 14. She is being held on $5,000 bond.

Covington Police said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.

-Staff report

Photo: Sierra Wayman (via Kenton Co. Detention Center)