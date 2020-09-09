Campbell Library Collecting Face Masks for Schools

The Campbell County Public Library announced Wednesday its participation in the new program that aims to ensure that there are enough face coverings for students as the return to school.

The Coverings for Kids initiative will offer masks at no cost to local schools, some of which have already returned to in-person learning while others in the area are set to return towards the end of the month, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was developed by Britainy Beshear, wife of Governor Andy Beshear, and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

Masks are required in schools in Kentucky for both students in the first grade and beyond, and staff members.

Coverings for Kids also hopes to ensure that there is a steady supply of masks in schools in case students lose or forget their own.

Community members can donate masks to the program.

All four branches ­of the Campbell library system are serving as drop-off locations until further notice. Donated masks can be homemade or purchased and in child or adult sizes, which are also suitable for middle and high school students.

Masks are divided equally among all public schools in Campbell County, the announcement said.

-Staff report