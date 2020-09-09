Covington Apartment Building Now Offering VIP Access, Reserved Seats at Newport Music Venue

Residents of a Covington apartment community will receive added benefits with Ovation Pavilion, the new Newport music venue, opens.

It is currently under construction near the Licking and Ohio riverfronts.

Madison Place, which, like the massive Ovation mixed-use development in Newport, is led by Covington-based Corporex and was recently transformed from an office high-rise to a residential tower.

Residents of the recently converted apartment tower will receive four reserved seats and priority ticket ordering for additional tickets to more than 180 events at Ovation Pavilion, a news release said. In addition, personal cocktail service and VIP lounge access will also be offered starting in September of 2021 when the 38,000-sq. ft. indoor/outdoor music venue opens.

Madison Place is a 14-story, 187-unit building on the Ohio riverfront.

“Madison Place was built on this idea that our residents would experience the extraordinary, complete with city views, unparalleled entertainment and all the luxury comforts of home,” said James Sellar, regional sales and marketing director of Village Green, which manages the Covington property. “With Ovation Pavilion located just steps away from our community, it was a natural fit for us to offer this unique VIP access to the best live music events to our residents without the hassle. From our new box office amenity to our sky deck, 24-7 attended security and pet-friendly services, we offer it all at Madison Place.”

-Staff report