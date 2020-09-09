Ky. Surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths; Beshear to Address State

Governor Andy Beshear announced that he will "speak directly to Kentuckians" on Thursday afternoon, after the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

Beshear's remarks will be "about the state’s ongoing fight, rising to the challenge to defeat the coronavirus and the undeterred effort to build a better Kentucky," an announcement said.

The speech is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the governor's Facebook and Youtube feeds.

Beshear also announced that flags at all state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff for one week starting Thursday to note the solemn milestone.

“Families across Kentucky are hurting as a result of the tragic losses brought by this pandemic," the governor said. "We are lighting our homes and businesses green and ringing our bells daily for these victims, but this is one more way we can show our support for these members of our community as they mourn their loved ones.”

On Thursday morning, the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will place a wreath in the Capitol rotunda in honor of the more than 1,000 who have died

The Handbell Ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort will ring bells during the wreath-laying ceremony.

“Compared with most other states, that number of casualties is fairly low, and that’s a testament to the people of Kentucky and the actions that they’ve taken, but it’s hard to be proud and excited about this news," Beshear said Wednesday.

The state surpassed 1,000 deaths with the sixteen newly announced ones on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 1,013 since the pandemic first reached the Commonwealth six months ago.

The governor announced 667 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 53,997 since the pandemic began. Eighty-eight of those cases involved children aged 18 and under.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department announced 31 new cases in the four-county region here, bringing its total to 4,026.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 937,153 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.84%.

-Staff report