Two Villa Madonna Students Named National Merit Semifinalists

Two students from Villa Madonna Academy were National Merit semifinalists.

Jackson Bond, of Hebron, and Emily Richardson, of Florence, are two among 16,000 students nationally to receive the honor in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program.

The two now continue their efforts to earn some of the 7,600 such scholarships available valued at a total of $30 million to be offered in the spring.

According to a news release, more than 1.5 million students entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program by taking the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.

-Staff report