Another Person Now Charged in Covington Tinder-Date-Turned-Alleged-Robbery Attempt

A second person is now charged in what Covington Police said was a Tinder date that turned out to be a set-up for a robbery attempt.

Phillip Snyder, 22, is in the Kenton County Detention Center where he faces charges of first degree robbery and possession of methamphetamine, according to jail records. Police said in a news release that Snyder was arrested on a robbery charge and for an outstanding warrant.

Snyder was shot on Monday night when he entered a residence on Bell Court in Covington's City Heights neighborhood and allegedly tried to rob a man who was there to meet a woman that he connected with on the dating app Tinder.

Snyder was treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being arrested.

According to police, as earlier reported by The River City News, Peyton Browning was at the City Heights home to meet Sierra Wayman, 19. Two men entered the unit and started to assault Browning, police said this week.

Browning produced a gun and shot both of them. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Snyder, police said, was one of those two men. The other one has not been identified, though police said Thursday that additional charges could be forthcoming.

Browning called police and explained what happened.

Police said that Sierra Wayman was interviewed and admitted to inviting over the other two men with the intention of extorting money from Browning. She was arrested and charged with first degree robbery.

Wayman is being held on $5,000 bond while Snyder, whom police said admitted to striking Browning in the face, is being held on $10,000 bond for the robbery charge and $5,000 bond for the possession charge.

Both are scheduled to appear in Kenton County Court on September 14.

-Staff report

Photo: Phillip Snyder (via Kenton Co. Detention Center)