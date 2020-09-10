COVID-19: 802 New Cases in Ky.; 27 in NKY; Campbell Man Among Deaths

Kentucky recorded another 805 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 54,772 since the pandemic began.

Twenty-two deaths were also reported, Governor Andy Beshear said, including an 81-year old man from Campbell County. No further details on that death were provided.

1,035 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19-related causes.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 27 newly confirmed cases in the four-county region bringing the local total to 4,053 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 943,460 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14%. At least 10,791 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report