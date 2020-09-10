Friends of Covington Beautification Awards Moved to Online Format

Each year, the Friends of Covington presents its Beautification Awards to homeowners and property owners who have improved their properties, where the winners are given a coveted banner to adorn the exterior of the home or building.

This year's awards, the 29th annual event put on by the civic organization, will be hosted online due to the pandemic.

It is scheduled for Thursday, September 17, at 7 p.m.

Twenty-two homeowners and business owners from roughly twenty parts of town will be recognized.

The program will be live-streamed on the Friends of Covington Youtube channel.

