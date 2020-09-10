"Suits that Rock" Raises Nearly $70,000 for Carnegie in Virtual Format

"Suits that Rock", the annual concert that raises funds for the Carnegie's arts education programming, raised more than $68,800 despite being presented in a virtual manner this year due to the pandemic.

The yearly affair typically features a stage full of well-known local business, community, and civic personalities showing off their rock and roll side in performance of popular tunes.

The online concert series was presented throughout the month of August to raise money for in-school, after-school, and summer camp art programming for local students, produced by the Covington-based arts and cultural center.

“Planning a month-long virtual event was a learning experience for everyone involved. As a business professional and musician, you learn the importance of being flexible,” said John Domaschko, a Suits That Rock founder. “Each of the participating Suits would like to thank the event’s sponsors, donors and volunteers for making the event a success! We are looking forward to ‘getting the band back together’ in 2021 to raise even more funds for The Carnegie kids!”

This year's online format featured interviews with other founders of the concert series such as Paul Bromwell, Kevin Canafax, and Greg Shumate, as well as Domaschko.

“Over the last twelve years, the funds raised by the Suits have transformed our arts education program offerings, and that’s something to be celebrated,” said Kim Best, executive director of the Carnegie. “Thanks to Suits That Rock, The Carnegie’s arts education programming has grown from offering just 5,000 student experiences each year to more than 83,000 student experiences regionally. The funds raised this year will be instrumental in helping to sustain our programming throughout the pandemic.”

