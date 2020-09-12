NKY Football: Week 1 Scoreboard; Recap of Ludlow-Carroll Co.; Photos from Holmes Game

High school football returned to Kentucky on Friday evening. RCN's Jason Finnell was at the Ludlow-Carroll Co. game and has a full report below while RCN photographer Brian Frey was at the Holmes-Louisville Holy Cross game and has a full slideshow below. The full scoreboard from around the region is also below.

Carroll County defeated Ludlow Friday night, 48-28, overcoming a penalty-riddled effort to beat the Panthers. Senior Kyle Guenthner led the way with five scores, including a 70-yard kickoff return that put Ludlow away for good with 4:57 left to play in the final quarter.

The Panthers were held scoreless in the opening quarter of play with newcomer Austin Daniels at the helm for this first varsity start, replacing former standout Ian Vallandingham. Overall, Head Coach Greg Taphouse said the senior is a work-in-progress. “He did some good things and he did some bad things. Daniels has big shoes to fill; he knows it, he understands it. We made a lot of mistakes and he owned up to them which is good. We have to reset, rebuild and move forward,” he said.

Ludlow shot itself in the foot with multiple penalties during the half and the gold Panthers took advantage with Guenthner’s legs as he had two scores by the conclusion of the first. The home Panthers found the scoreboard late in the second quarter on a 21-yard touchdown run by junior Braxton Newborn. However, Carroll countered on its next possession with Guenthner’s third score of the game on a two-yard run around the right side. Following a failed two-point conversion broken up by Ludlow’s Jaylen Bridges, the visitors led 20-8 at the break.

The Panthers forced a Carroll punt on their initial possession of the third but were unable to take advantage, netting only a two-yard run by sophomore Nick Tackett. Guenthner added to his big night on first-and-10 on Carroll’s 47, catching Harrison Felts’ pass in-stride at the 20, avoiding Panthers’ tacklers the rest of the way on the 53-yard scoring play. Carroll played add-on after Ludlow’s Newborn fumbled and senior Jacobi Brewer scooped up the ball at midfield and gave the Panthers a 36-8 lead on his fumble return. But the Panthers’ junior standout back bounced back with a big play for his team on their next possession. Despite a holding call on the ensuing kickoff return, their drive began in Carroll County territory. Newborn raced 44 yards through the Carroll defense and Ludlow cut into the deficit, 36-16, following a successful two-point conversion catch by Tackett.

Neither team would score until five minutes remained in the final quarter, as Dylan Iles’ seven-yard reception from Daniels brought the Panthers to within 14, 36-22. But Guenthner’s 70-yard kickoff return sealed the game, putting his team ahead by three scores with under five minutes to play. Ludlow’s Tackett found the end zone on a 14-yard reception but Carroll’s defense intercepted Daniels as time was running out to complete the scoring, 48-28.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a disjointed offseason for football teams everywhere but Taphouse did not lay blame to the virus that has headlined the news since March. “At the end of the day we were not focused, we weren’t ready. We gotta practice and keep rolling. Tackling was a big part of it, and we were not wrapping up, we were bouncing off people, we were throwing shoulders, so we are going to get back to basics. We are going to get back to tackling, we are going to practice wrapping up,” adding that was the key point in preparation for facing Bishop Brossart next week.

Ludlow (0-1) faces Bishop Brossart (0-1) at home next week.

SCOREBOARD:

Louisville Holy Cross 19

Holmes 6

The Bulldogs (0-1) start the new season with a loss and will look to reverse their fortunes with a trip to Newport next week.

Dayton 39

Pendleton Co. 8

The Greendevils (1-0) easily put away their hosts on Friday night, and will welcome Webster Co. to Dayton next Saturday afternoon.

Holy Cross 55

Bellevue 6

The Indians roughed up the Tigers on the road to improve to 1-0 to start the season. Holy Cross is at home next Friday night to host Newport Central Catholic. Bellevue (0-1) looks to rebound when Gallatin Co. visits next Friday.

Newport 26

Bishop Brossart 14

The Wildcats went into Alexandria Friday night and left with a win. Newport (1-0) hosts Holmes next week. Brossart (0-1) looks for a win at Ludlow next Friday.

Covington Catholic 21

Dixie Heights 14

In this battle of the Colonels, Cov Cath held on for a win on the road Friday night to open their season. Cov Cath (1-0) hosts Beechwood next week while Dixie (0-1) travels to Corbin in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.

Simon Kenton 27

Highlands 14

See a full story about this game from Fort Thomas Matters.

The Pioneers beat up on their hosts in Fort Thomas to pick up a season-opening win. Simon Kenton (1-0) hosts Walton-Verona next week while Highlands travels to Union to take on Ryle.

Campbell Co. 21

Cooper 8

The Camels easily put away their guests in Alexandria on Friday night. Next week, Campbell Co. (1-0) hosts Conner while Cooper (0-1) welcomes Louisville DeSales to Union.

Ryle 39

Boone Co. 8

The Raiders had no trouble with their guests on Friday night in Union. Next week, Ryle (1-0) hosts Highlands while Boone Co. (0-1) heads to Taylor Mill to take on Scott.

Beechwood 20

Corbin 14

The Tigers picked up a win on the road to open the season. Next week. Beechwood visits Park Hills to take on Covington Catholic.