Verona Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A Verona man died Friday night when his motorcycle crashed.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that Everett E. Hatmaker II, 48, was headed west on Verona Mudlick Road near Walt Ryan Way when his 2010 Honda motorcycle appeared to have left the road and collided with a fence.

Hatmaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that Hatmaker was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation but in a news release, the sheriff's office said that deputies do not believe that alcohol or speed were contributing factors to the crash.

