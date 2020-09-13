City of Union Announces Eight Small Business Grant Recipients

The City of Union awarded $35,743.46 in small business grants earlier this month.

The program was created in August to assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the funds come from federal pandemic relief legislation.\

Businesses receiving grants were Learning Curve, Complete Dental Care, Littlest Angels Day Care, Big League Haircuts, The Orange Umbrella, The Farmstand Market and Cafe, Envy Nails and Spa, and Second Look Saddlery.

“The city is proud to help support and sustain our small businesses during these times,” Mayor Larry Solomon said. “By helping alleviate some of the unexpected expenses such as cleaning materials and personal protective equipment, or helping offset expenses like rent and utilities, which were still due despite forced shutdowns of non-essential businesses, we give these businesses an easier path forward to survival in our city.”

The grants will cover expenses like rent/mortgage payments or keeping employees and the public safe from the virus.

Businesses had to be located in Union.

