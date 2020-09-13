COVID-19: 2,205 New Cases, 25 Deaths in Ky. Friday Through Sunday

More than 2,200 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kentucky Friday through Sunday.

Governor Beshear reported 948 on Friday, 721 on Saturday, and 536 on Sunday.

“We’ve seen some troubling increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases across our commonwealth in recent weeks,” the governor said Sunday. “Let’s remember that we’re not powerless in this fight. We wash our hands often and properly. We can keep our gatherings small and make sure we maintain a safe social distance. We can avoid traveling to hotspots.

"But most of all, we can wear a mask. It’s the best advice from the nation’s top experts and how we protect those we love during this pandemic.”

Additionally, twenty-five newly confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state's total to 1,060 since the pandemic began.

Kentucky has seen 56,945 positive COVID cases since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, there have been at least 990,957 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14%. At least 10,905 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

