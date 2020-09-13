Developers See Small Business Park in Crescent Springs

Greg Seelbach, of MSS Software, and Brad Trauth, of Trauth Property Group, have invested significant time and money into revitalizing Ritchie Ave., the stretch of road in Crescent Springs that runs along I-71/75 south of Buttermilk Pike.

The two believe that creating a small business park would meet niche demands.

Seelbach explained that much of the potential on this strip resided in its central location between the development taking place in Boone County and Cincinnati. Trauth elaborated on that theory by explaining that many small-to-medium businesses are looking for quality, professional, and affordable offices that are close to what is happening both north and south of the Buttermilk exit.

"Where we sit specifically is not a good retail location," Trauth said. "We're right here, centrally located, but we're not really visible back here on this strip."

However, Trauth and Seelbach have found that the location works well for client-oriented small businesses - such as the building they first built on the strip and then outfitted into a dental surgery practice for Dr. Rodney Stigall.

Dr. Stigall said that he has only been open for about a month in this location, but has been busy and appreciates how central the location is.

Trauth and Seelbach's offices are under the same roof, right next door to Dr. Stigall's practice - a model that they think will become even more desirable during the pandemic.

"We see long-term potential along this strip," Seelbach said. "With Amazon and other big businesses coming to the region, smaller businesses will pop up to deal with ancillary needs."

Trauth added that he noticed people needing a place to work other than home, and referenced an office within the small building that he and Seelbach lease to a tenant that is trying to get her small business off the ground. He also referenced a large corporation based in West Virginia that wanted a remote office in the region for one of its employees.

Trauth also said that working along this strip has unique difficulties because of the various uses in the district's history.

"It's not like developing land out in Hebron," he said. "Here we have to dig up foundations from old buildings, which is a process, but tenants are attracted to the modern interiors and updated architecture we're developing here."

Both Trauth and Seelbach said they didn't know what the future would hold for the strip, adding that they would like to develop more of it but couldn't blame another developer for seeing the rich potential that they see there.

"I think Northern Kentucky is expanding," Trauth said. "It's Cincinnati's best kept secret and I think people are moving from the bigger cities to be in a place just like this."

Written by Connor Wall, associate editor