$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Erlanger

Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Erlanger won a prize of $100,000 the Kentucky Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K store at 3060 Dixie Highway.

It matched four of the first five white balls and the Powerball in Saturday's jackpot drawing, winning the game's third-highest prize.

This prize usually pays $50,000 but the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, which multiplies any winnings on the ticket (with the exception of the jackpot and the second prize) by the Power Play number drawn.

The winning numbers for the September 12 were 16-17-20-53-67 and Powerball 4. The Power Play number was 2.

The Circle K will receive a bonus of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The $100,000 winner has not yet come forward, but the Kentucky Lottery urges the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and to make an appointment to claim the prize.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $94 million.

