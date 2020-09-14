Newport Racing & Gaming to Open October 2

Newport Racing & Gaming announced Monday that it plans to open to the public on Friday, October 2.

The historical racing machine gaming floor, bar, and horse racing simulcast area will be available that day starting at 10 a.m.

The property, located in the Newport Shopping Center, is owned and operated by Churchill Downs and is an extension of the racing license associated with Turfway Park in Florence.

“We are thrilled that guests will be able to enjoy this premier entertainment experience and that the Kentucky horse racing industry will benefit from the incremental purses generated through Newport Racing & Gaming,” said Chip Bach, general manager of Turfway Park, in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to Governor (Andy) Beshear and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for their support of our efforts to attract the best horses, spur interest in pari-mutuel wagering throughout the Commonwealth and increase the value of horses as they transition into breeding.”

Work on the property began in May. The existing building's exterior has been renovated, and the 47,000-sq. ft. interior has been transformed into a contemporary entertainment center.

The $38.4 million development is expected to add around 70 full-time jobs.

Because the opening is happening during certain COVID-19-related restrictions, capacity will be governed by Churchill Downs's "360 Degree Approach to Safety", which includes social-distancing, personal protection, and enhanced cleaning, a news release said.

The property features 500 of the latest Vegas-style theme games such as Quick Hits, Lock-it-Link, Stinkin' Rich, and others. Live horsing can be bet upon in the simulcast area, and there will be a bar with food and drink.

Newport Racing & Gaming will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and then nonstop Friday from 10 a.m. through Sunday at 2 a.m.

-Staff report