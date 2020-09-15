COVID-19: State Positivity Rate Below 4%; Restaurant/Bar Hours Extended

Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate is now below 4%, and that restaurants and bars may stay open for an additional hour, till 11 p.m.

“I will start by telling you one of the most exciting things about our COVID report is that today we are now under a 4% positivity rating,” the governor said during Tuesday's update. “That is moving in the right direction at a time when we are giving guidance, especially to school systems, about how to at least get back to a hybrid model starting on September 28.”

Beshear announced an additional 745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing Kentucky's total to 58,000 since the pandemic began. Ninety-five of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 15 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 27 days old.

The positivity rate was 3.97%

“While those are more cases than we would like to see based on significant tests and testing that we are continuing on our day-to-day basis, our positivity rate is now under 4% again, just barely,” the Governor said.

In Northern Kentucky, twenty-four new cases were announced bringing the four-county region's total to 4,156.

Nine additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kentucky were announced Tuesday, uncluding a 93-year old woman from Kenton County. The state has seen 1,074 deaths since the pandemic began.

“Again we are going to see higher numbers of deaths as we have a higher number of cases,” the governor said.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 1,068,026 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky and at least 10,962 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear also said Tuesday that the state has slightly eased regulations on bars and restaurants to push back last call and operational hours.

He said that restaurants and bars now will be allowed to have last call at 11 p.m. and close at midnight, both an hour later than under previous guidance.

“That was a specific request from those in the restaurant industry. We thought it was reasonable,” the governor said. “But again let’s make sure that whether you’re in that industry or another industry, with rules and regulations that you are trying to do it right and are not trying to find a way to get around it. That not only hurts you and your facility and the people that come to it, but it hurts everybody around as well.”

-Staff report