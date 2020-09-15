Covington Schools to Participate in State's Mask Donation Program

Covington Independent Public Schools will participate in Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear’s “Coverings for Kids” initiative to bring in mask donations for each school district state-wide.

Covington is now collecting mask donations at its central office on East Seventh Street.

Beshear’s “Coverings for Kids” initiative is an effort to ensure all students and staff in Kentucky schools have access to facial coverings as schools begin to open. As of now, the first day for in-person classes for Covington students is September 28.



Janice Krumwiede, an administrative assistant in the central office, will be the point person for the masks collection. She said the district’s goal is to collect mask coverings for more than 3,000 students and 800 staff.



“This is a great initiative,’’ said Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “It really helps with the safety of our students and staff during this pandemic.’’



Specifications for making the masks can be found on the “Coverings for Kids” website. Masks should be different sizes to fit students in elementary through 12th grade, and adult staff.

Donated masks should be plain, with no messages on them.



Donations may be dropped off at the Covington Board of Education, 25 E 7th Street, Covington.

For questions or concerns, please contact Mrs. Krumwiede, 859-392-3182, or [email protected].

-Staff report