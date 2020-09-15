Ft. Mitchell Native Awarded Ireland Scholarship for Graduate Studies

Fort Mitchell native and Beechwood High School graduate Brandt Coleman was awarded a Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.

More than 3,000 international candidates applied and Coleman was one of sixty chosen.

The award includes full tuition for the completion of a graduate program, a stipend of 10,000 euros, and the opportunity to serve as a young ambassador for Ireland and the United States.

Coleman will study at the University College Dublin to pursue a master of science in world heritage management and conservation. The program is intended for managers responsible for World Heritage sites and other environmental protected areas.

The program is organized and implemented in cooperation with UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre in Paris.

Coleman has just completed a Master of Science in Global Change Ecology while on a DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst) scholarship at the Universität Bayreuth in Bavaria Germany. The River City News reported last year on the award Coleman received before attending that institution.

He will be augmenting his environmental science degrees with this nature management program in Ireland. As a Certified Scuba Divemaster and Rescue diver, Coleman is especially interested in submerged archaeological sites and underwater conservation management.

He was also awarded a Global Excellence Scholarship by the University College Dublin and will serve on UCD discussion groups and panels while representing the university. Brandt is a 2013 graduate of Beechwood, a 2018 Summa Cum Laude Honors Scholar graduate of the University of Louisville, and a U.S. State Department Young Fellow to Germany.

