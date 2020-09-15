Housing Authority of Covington Receives Additional $200,000 from CARES Act

The Housing Authority of Covington received an additional $208,825 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Senator Mitch McConnell announced on Tuesday.

The funds were part of more than $14 million announced for communities across the state for housing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Housing Authority of Covington has received a total of more than $1.9 million in CARES Act funds.

“Families across our Commonwealth are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic, and I’m proud my CARES Act continues to deliver much needed housing assistance to them,” said McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I ensured this historic rescue legislation directs urgent relief to Kentucky communities. I’ll continue working with my colleagues to provide additional resources to fight this virus and support Kentucky’s economic comeback.”

-Staff report