St. Elizabeth Offering Drive-Thru Flu Shots Around NKY

St. Elizabeth Physicians announced an expansion of its flu vaccination program this year to include drive-thru opportunities at multiple locations in Northern Kentucky.

In a news release, St. Elizabeth stated that "it is more important than ever to get a flu vaccine this year with COVID-19 still remaining in the community."

Drive-thru flu vaccinations will be available at the following locations:

• Saturday, September 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at Ft. Mitchell Primary Care

o 2300 Chamber Center Drive, Ft. Mitchell, KY

• Wednesday, September 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crittenden Primary Care

o 405 Violet Road, Crittenden, KY

• Saturday, October 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at Florence Pediatrics

o 7370 Turfway Road, Florence, KY

• Tuesday, October 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Crestview Hills Internal Medicine

o 334 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, KY

• Saturday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at Highland Heights Primary Care

o 2626 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY

Contact the St. Elizabeth Physicians Call Center at 800-737-7900 or reach out directly to a St. Elizabeth Physicians primary care office to schedule an appointment.

People will remain in their vehicle at all times. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and you must bring an insurance card. Although no physician order is required, appointments are recommended in advance to ease capacity throughout the day. Flu vaccinations are available for persons 12 years and older.

“It’s important that people get their flu vaccines now so they will have protection when flu season hits in November,” said Dr. Robert Tracy, Primary Care Physician and Director of Quality at St. Elizabeth Physicians. “With COVID-19 still in the area, it’s more important than ever to keep flu cases down so as not to burden emergency rooms and hospitals. Our goal is to open avenues to give our community peace of mind and help Northern Kentuckians resume activities in the safest way possible.”

-Staff report