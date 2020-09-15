Thomas More Teams, Athletes Win NAIA Academic Honors

Twenty athletic teams at Thomas More University and sixty-one athletes were recognized for academic achievement by the NAIA.

To be eligible for this award, each team must maintain a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 or higher during the 2019-2020 school year.

The 20 NAIA teams that earned this distinction were:

Women’s Cross Country – 3.703

Women’s Tennis – 3.646

Women’s Volleyball – 3.601

Men’s Cross Country – 3.551

Men’s Tennis – 3.491

Women’s Lacrosse – 3.485

Women’s Swimming & Diving – 3.469

Men’s Bowling – 3.408

Men’s Golf – 3.392

Softball – 3.362

Baseball – 3.291

Women’s Soccer – 3.268

Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 3.260

Women’s Basketball – Division 1 - 3.242

Women’s Track & Field – 3.239

Men’s Basketball – Division 1 - 3.238

Women’s Golf – 3.210

Men’s Soccer – 3.183

Men’s Volleyball – 3.154

Women’s Bowling – 3.137