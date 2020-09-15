Thomas More Teams, Athletes Win NAIA Academic Honors
Twenty athletic teams at Thomas More University and sixty-one athletes were recognized for academic achievement by the NAIA.
To be eligible for this award, each team must maintain a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 or higher during the 2019-2020 school year.
The 20 NAIA teams that earned this distinction were:
Women’s Cross Country – 3.703
Women’s Tennis – 3.646
Women’s Volleyball – 3.601
Men’s Cross Country – 3.551
Men’s Tennis – 3.491
Women’s Lacrosse – 3.485
Women’s Swimming & Diving – 3.469
Men’s Bowling – 3.408
Men’s Golf – 3.392
Softball – 3.362
Baseball – 3.291
Women’s Soccer – 3.268
Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 3.260
Women’s Basketball – Division 1 - 3.242
Women’s Track & Field – 3.239
Men’s Basketball – Division 1 - 3.238
Women’s Golf – 3.210
Men’s Soccer – 3.183
Men’s Volleyball – 3.154
Women’s Bowling – 3.137
In order to receive the award at the student level, the student-athlete must have junior status and maintain a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.5 or higher.
The 61 selected helps set a standard for Thomas More as it marks its first year back in the NAIA. Women’s volleyball led the way with 10 selections, football received 7 selections, while women’s track and field had 6 selections. Women’s cross country and women’s soccer both garnered 5 selections to round out the five teams who had 5 or more student athletes selected.
NAIA Daktronic Scholar Athletes
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Men’s Bowling
Women’s Bowling
Women’s Cross Country
Football
Men’s Golf
Women’s Lacrosse
Men’s Soccer
Women’s Soccer
Softball
Men’s Tennis
Women’s Tennis
Men’s Track and Field
Women’s Track and Field
Women’s Volleyball