Thomas More Teams, Athletes Win NAIA Academic Honors

Tue, 09/15/2020 - 17:37 RCN Newsdesk
Twenty athletic teams at Thomas More University and sixty-one athletes were recognized for academic achievement by the NAIA.

To be eligible for this award, each team must maintain a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 or higher during the 2019-2020 school year.

The 20 NAIA teams that earned this distinction were:

Women’s Cross Country – 3.703

Women’s Tennis – 3.646

Women’s Volleyball – 3.601

Men’s Cross Country – 3.551

Men’s Tennis – 3.491

Women’s Lacrosse – 3.485

Women’s Swimming & Diving – 3.469

Men’s Bowling – 3.408

Men’s Golf – 3.392

Softball – 3.362

Baseball – 3.291

Women’s Soccer – 3.268

Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 3.260

Women’s Basketball – Division 1 - 3.242

Women’s Track & Field – 3.239

Men’s Basketball – Division 1 - 3.238

Women’s Golf – 3.210

Men’s Soccer – 3.183

Men’s Volleyball – 3.154

Women’s Bowling – 3.137

In order to receive the award at the student level, the student-athlete must have junior status and maintain a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.5 or higher.

The 61 selected helps set a standard for Thomas More as it marks its first year back in the NAIA. Women’s volleyball led the way with 10 selections, football received 7 selections, while women’s track and field had 6 selections. Women’s cross country and women’s soccer both garnered 5 selections to round out the five teams who had 5 or more student athletes selected.

NAIA Daktronic Scholar Athletes

 

Baseball

  • Aiden Reverman, Senior
  • David Armstrong, Senior
  • Drew Schramm, Senior
  • Griffin Smallwood, Senior

Men’s Basketball

  • Keegan Saben, Junior

Women’s Basketball

  • Briana McNutt, Junior

Men’s Bowling

  • Jake Farley, Senior
  • Maximilian Hennessey, Sophomore

Women’s Bowling

  • Victoria Piskur, Sophomore

Women’s Cross Country

  • Anja Arlinghaus, First Year
  • Natalie Kleier, Senior
  • Samantha Kleier, Sophomore

Football

  • Andrew Bartolovich, Senior
  • Jarrod Schwenk, Senior
  • Jonathan Manhardt, Junior
  • Justin Post, Senior
  • Keith Orloff, Senior
  • Mitchell Hogue, Senior
  • Noah Sayre, Senior

Men’s Golf

  • Jacob Zai, Senior

Women’s Lacrosse

  • Alexa Harris, Sophomore
  • Katherine Bryson, Sophomore
  • Kelly McCord, Senior
  • Kennedy Yurt, Sophomore
  • Kiera Williams, Sophomore

Men’s Soccer

  • Alan Ford, Sophomore
  • Hunter Cagle, Sophomore
  • Ian Manahan, Junior
  • Jaret Fidler, Sophomore

Women’s Soccer

  • Ali Whalen, Senior
  • Lindsey Brown, Sophomore
  • Morgan Beare, Junior
  • Shaye Isaacs, Senior
  • Taylor Peterson, Sophomore

Softball

  • Ashley Leicht, Sophomore
  • Kianah Towe, Senior
  • Sydney Turner, Senior
  • Taylor Peterson, Senior

Men’s Tennis

  • Jaret Fidler, Sophomore
  • Joshua Huster, Junior

 

Women’s Tennis

  • Alyssa Dowdell, Sophomore
  • Brooke Warden, Senior
  • Lacey Pohlman, Senior
  • Mikayla Snyder, Sophomore

Men’s Track and Field

  • Jacob Steinmetz, Senior
  • Timothy Moore, Senior

Women’s Track and Field

  • Anja Arlinghaus, First Year
  • Jessi Urichich, Junior
  • Milan McNulty, Sophomore
  • Natalie Kleier, Senior
  • Rebecca Kaye Junior
  • Samantha Kleier, Sophomore

Women’s Volleyball

  • Allison Border, Senior
  • Carlee Lambert, Senior
  • Elizabeth Schoenfeld, Junior
  • Emily Mohs, Junior
  • Jessica Ginn, Senior
  • Lacey Chestnut, Junior
  • Madison Krumpelman, Senior
  • Megan Finley, Junior
  • Victoria Raque, Junior
