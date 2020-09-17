COVID-19: 628 New Cases in Ky.; 70 in NKY; Positivity Rate at 3.82%

There were 628 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced. But the governor said that it was "good news" that the positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive cases against the number of those tested, had falled to 3.82%.

So again a couple of notes: It means that we have significant testing going on. It means our positivity rate is going down, which is a good thing,” Beshear said. “But remember, it’s not because we are testing folks that we do better, it’s because of our actions. It’s because of social distancing, it’s because of wearing a mask. We believe that mask mandate is working and without it our numbers and our positivity rate would go up.”

The Northern Kentucky Health Department recorded 70 new cases in the four-county region, bringing the total here to 4,237 since the pandemic began.

There have been 59,370 cases statewide since the pandemic began.

Eleven additional deaths were reported on Thursday across the state, bringing Kentucky's total to 1,093.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,101,279 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 11,109 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report