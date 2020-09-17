Covid Poll: Majority in Ky. Still Approve of Beshear but Not Trump

A poll released earlier this month that has tracked Americans' feelings about their governor's and the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic shows Governor Andy Beshear still receiving a favorable look, but President Donald Trump's support in Kentucky on this issue has fallen to 42 percent.

Beshear, a Democrat, received 58 percent favorable response when combining the "agree" and "strongly agree" respondents, sixteen points higher than Trump, a Republican.

The data were released this week by the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, a joint project of Northeastern University, Harvard University, Rutgers University, and Northwestern University.

Though when combining the favorable respondents Beshear still receives majority support, his numbers have fallen from their height of 79 in late April. The poll has been conducted six times, and the numbers have dropped with each. In early May, Beshear received 71 percent approval, which fell to 63 percent in late May.

By late June, the number was 62, and then 59 in late July.

Trump was at 52 percent favorable in late April in Kentucky, but has been in the forties since, with the 42 mark in late August being his lowest rating.

Still, according to a new poll this week from Quinnipiac University, Trump leads his Democratic rival Joe Biden in this year's presidential campaign by twenty points.

As for the COVID poll, the consortium explained its methodology as: "We surveyed 21,196 individuals across all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. The survey was conducted on 7-26 August 2020 by PureSpectrum via an online, nonprobability sample, with state-level representative quotas for race/ethnicity, age, and gender (for methodological details on the other waves, see covidstates.org). In addition to balancing on these dimensions, we reweighted our data using demographic characteristics to match the U.S. population with respect to race/ethnicity, age, gender, education, and living in urban, suburban, or rural areas. This was the ninth in a series of surveys we have been conducting since April 2020, examining attitudes and behaviors regarding COVID-19 in the United States."

You can read the full report here.

