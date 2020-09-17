Ky. Poll: McConnell 53, McGrath 41; Trump Leads Biden 58-38

A poll out this week has Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) up by double digits over his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, a retired fighter pilot who grew up in Northern Kentucky.

In the poll from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, 91 percent of respondents who chose a candidate said that there minds were made up while only 9 percent said that may change their minds.



"After 36 years in the Senate, Majority Leader McConnell appears to have a comfortable path to six more years in Washington in one of the most expensive Senate races to date," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy in a news release.



Likely voters have a mixed opinion of Senator McConnell, with 44 percent saying they have a favorable opinion of him, while 46 percent say they have an unfavorable opinion of him. But McGrath fares worse, with 47 percent having an unfavorable opinion of her while 34 percent view her favorably.



Likely voters say 42 to 34 percent that McGrath is honest, and they say 48 to 38 percent that McConnell is not honest.



When asked if the candidates care about average people, likely voters say 47 to 34 percent that McGrath does care about average people, but say 49 to 42 percent that McConnell does not.



Likely voters in Kentucky rank the economy (26 percent) as the most important issue in deciding who to vote for in the U.S. Senate race, followed by law and order (20 percent) and health care (13 percent).



Voters say 54 to 38 percent that they want to see the Republican Party retain control of the United States Senate.

As for Kentucky's nine electoral votes in the presidential race, President Donald Trump (R) leads Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden by a margin of 58 to 38 percent.

Trump also leads Biden in four out of five head-to-head match-ups on the issues, while one is essentially tied:

On handling the economy: Trump 63 percent, Biden 34 percent;

On handling the military: Trump 59 percent, Biden 36 percent;

On keeping you and your family safe: Trump 58 percent, Biden 36 percent;

On handling the response to the coronavirus: Trump 56 percent, Biden 40 percent;

On handling racial inequality: Trump 48 percent, Biden 45 percent.

