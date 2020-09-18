COVID-19: 777 New Cases in Ky.; 56 in NKY; Positivity Rate "Lowest in Months"

Another 777 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky were announced Friday by Governor Andy Beshear, including 56 announced by the Northern Kentucky Health Department in our four-county region.

Kentucky has seen 60,128 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while Northern Kentucky has seen 4,293.

Beshear noted that the state's positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive cases against the number of people tested, is 3.6 percent, the lowest in months.

“When we asked for people to push off in-person classes in our schools until September 28, it was so we could get our positivity rate down to a safer level,” Beshear said.

“The choices we make are going to determine how many people we lose going forward. There’s still so much work to do, and Kentucky lives are on the line.”

Eight additional COVID-19-related deaths were announced, bringing the state's total to 1,101.

“This is tough news today,” said Beshear. “It only took ten days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we’re working so hard to keep our case numbers down.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,115,105 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky and at least 11,168 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor and his family also received their flu shots on Friday.

“Britainy and I, and our kids, receive a flu shot each year at this time, because we know it is the single most effective way to prevent the flu,” Beshear said. “The availability and affordability of the vaccine make it easier than ever to protect yourself and your family, which is especially important this year as we continue to battle COVID-19.”

-Staff report

Photo: Gov. Andy Beshear gets a flu shot on Friday (provided)