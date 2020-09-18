Covington-Based CTI Expands with Acquisition in Middle East/North Africa

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services announced this week that it has acquired Clinart, a contract research organization that works in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region.

Covington-based CTI, which is headquartered at RiverCenter, stated that the acquisition expands its footprint to include associates in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Alaa Assem, M.D., former CEO of Clinart, will now be managing director, MENA.

“We are excited to have Clinart join CTI to create a stronger and more robust global full-service clinical research organization,” said CTI Chief International Business Officer Patrick J. Earley. “This acquisition has been in the works for quite some time, and despite the global crises we’re currently experiencing, we felt passionately about moving this deal forward for the future success of our organization. In fact, this merger will allow both companies to continue and expand the global reach of their important work in COVID-19 research.”

“Joining CTI allows for our clients to have expanded industry leading therapeutic expertise, a broader global footprint, and a greater capacity for innovative solutions,” said Assem. “Our employees have been key to our success in the region the last two decades, and they will continue to use their local expertise to support CTI’s growth and projects.”

CTI is currently managing more than twenty active COVID-19 trials for treatment and prevention, in addition to work in regenerative medicine, rare diseases and other therapeutic indications.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

-Staff report

Photo: RiverCenter (RCN file)