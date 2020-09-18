Three St. Elizabeth Facilities Receive "Magnet" Status for 4th Straight Year

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program recognized St. Elizabeth Healthcare's Covington, Edgewood, and Grant Co. facilities for the fourth consecutive year. The program distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence, a news release said.

Those three locations were the first hospitals in the Cincinnati region to achieve Magnet designation in 2006. A news release said that 530 of 6,000 American Hospital Association-registered hospitals receive the designation while only 107 have achieved it four consecutive times.

“Earning Magnet status is an ongoing source of pride for our nurses, and for all of our associates. It is a confirmation that our interdisciplinary team of professionals put our patients first and provide exceptional patient care,” said Garren Colvin, president and chief executive officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “Achieving Magnet designation for the fourth time at these facilities showcases the distinct pride and passion that our associates consistently place into caring for our patients and community.”

St. Elizabeth Florence and Ft. Thomas achieved this designation in 2018, which then made all St. Elizabeth Healthcare hospitals Magnet designated.

“Magnet provides our community the standard to measure the quality of care they receive when they step through our doors,” said Vera Hall, chief nursing executive and senior vice president of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “Receiving this recognition means we exceed national benchmarks in the areas of Quality, Patient Satisfaction and Nurse Satisfaction, demonstrate nurse engagement in decision-making and organizational support for nursing professional development. We are incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized by the ANCC as one of the top nursing organizations in the nation.”

-Staff report