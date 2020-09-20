Pendleton Schools Receive More than $250,000 from Violence Prevention Program

Pendleton County Schools was among ten Kentucky school districts to receive part of a total $3,169,388 to put towards student safety.

The funding was announced last week by Senator Mitch McConnell's office and was distributed by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services' (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program.

The funding can be used for coordinating with local law enforcement, training for officers to prevent school violence, and to purchase notification technology as well as deterrent measures like metal detectors, locks, and lighting.

Pendleton schools received $255,075.

“Violence has no place in our schools, and we have a responsibility to help create a safe environment for Kentucky’s young people to learn and prepare for their future,” said McConnell. “I congratulate these school districts for their innovative efforts to help stop school violence before it occurs. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue prioritizing the safety of Kentucky’s next generation, especially while they’re in school.”

-Staff report