River City Living: Video Series Profiles New Skypoint in Newport

The popular Beyond the Curb urban living tours that typically take place twice a year in Northern Kentucky's river cities, is virtual this year.

The Catalytic Fund, which produces the tours and aids in urban development projects, moved to a video tour series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent redevelopment of a convalescent home in Newport is profiled in the newest installment of Beyond the Curb: River City Living.

When developers Ben Trautmann and Ed Horgan first saw the jaw-dropping views from the shuttered Baptist Convalescent Home in Newport, they knew it was an extraordinary location. They and their partners have renovated the building, creating Skypoint Luxury Condos, which offer living spaces that are worthy of their inspiring site.

Skypoint’s model unit is the focus of this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living. To watch it, click here.

The design of the model is high-end contemporary with a hint of industrial styling. The unit has sixty-three linear feet of windows, which showcase dramatic views of Newport, the Ohio River and Cincinnati’s skyline.

The kitchen was designed by Newport firm KTCHN. The cabinets were imported from Italy and are fronted with reverse-painted glass. The appliances have panels that match the cabinets, resulting in a very sleek look. The backsplash behind the cooktop is a sheet of magnetic glass, accented with movable accessories, such as a knife block and cookbook holder. Other details include a quartz-topped peninsula with waterfall edge and seating for four, a modern pendant light fixture and a walk-in pantry with built-in shelves.

The master bath continues the upscale modern style. The wall behind the free-standing tub is covered in white tiles with a wave-like texture, which continue into the shower. DXV fixtures and an unusual lighted mirror complete the look.

Trautmann calls Skypoint “an oasis up on a hilltop.”

Additional amenities that were being completed during the filming of the episode include a pool, fitness center, walking path, clubhouse and roof deck.

Each Friday, the Catalytic Fund releases a new episode of its Beyond the Curb: River City Living series. All the episodes can be watched at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours.

Image provided