State Reps. Koenig, Moser & Santoro Named Ky. Chamber MVPs

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce named Northern Kentucky state representatives Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger), Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill), and Sal Santoro (R-Florence) as Chamber MVP recipients.

The trio was presented with bats for "going to bat" for business issues in the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly session.

“During this legislative session and throughout their time in office, these legislators have shown strong leadership to help move our state forward,” said Kentucky Chamber Vice President of Public Affairs Kate Shanks. “Representatives Koenig, Moser and Santoro are dedicated to addressing the key issues facing Kentucky’s business community.”

Koenig was noted for sponsoring legislation to legalize wagering on sporting events and to generate revenue for Kentucky’s pension systems. He also sponsored the direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping bill supported by the bourbon and craft beer and wine industries.

Moser, the chamber said, carried the tobacco 21 legislation in the House and was involved with developing and passing the COVID-19 response bill that made many changes to help businesses responding to the pandemic including providing liability protections for health care workers and personal protective equipment manufacturers.

According to the chamber, Santoro continued to champion transportation infrastructure investment during the session and sponsored legislation to increase infrastructure investment.

-Staff report

Photo: Rep. Kim Moser with her bat (provided)