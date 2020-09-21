COVID-19: 406 New Cases in Ky.; 59 in NKY

There were 406 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 59 new cases in the four-county region, bringing the local total to 4,352 since the pandemic began.

Statewide, there have been 61,917 confirmed cases across the state since the pandemic began.

“Last week, we had our second-highest number of cases by week,” Beshear said. “We really want to see this overall number of cases come down. Our positivity rate is going down, which is great news. But those overall numbers are too high. We’ve got to do what it takes to have fewer new weekly cases.”

One additional deaths was reported on Monday, a 77-year old woman from Scott County.

As of Monday, there have been at least 1,131,075 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 3.77%, and at least 11,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report