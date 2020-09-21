NKY Students Named to Junior Board, Ambassadors Council at GO Pantry

GO Pantry, the local organization that works to provide food to children in Northern Kentucky, announced its new junior board and junior ambassador council members, all students at local high schools.

As junior board members and ambassadors, these students will serve as a voice for GO Pantry in schools and in the community

Dr. Holly Danneman, GO Pantry board member and adult lead for the junior council, along with Matt McIntire, assistant preceptor for council, led the selection process, with the assistance of current junior members.

Candidates were interviewed and evaluated on leadership potential, beneficence, dependability, innovation, understanding of food insecurity, and communication skills.

The following students were selected for the junior board:

Vincent Croyle, St. Henry

Griffin Gould, St. Henry (SHDHS senior)-Junior Board

Corinne Mozea, Ignite/Simon Kenton

Jenna Danneman, Notre Dame

The following students were chosen as ambassadors:

Rachel Raziano, Villa Madonna

Ben Dropic, Villa Madonna

Noah Francis, St. Henry

Brooke Murphy, Notre Dame

Sarah Woodrum, Notre Dame

Annie Heuker, Notre Dame

Darielle Kontcho, Ignite/Dixie Heights

Tra Setter, Ignite/Simon Kenton

Carson Woolums, Cooper

Emily Wolf, Cooper

Ella Leicht, Cooper

Ashley Downing, Ryle

Joey Sander, Ryle

Emma Gatlin, Ryle

