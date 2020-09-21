NKY Students Named to Junior Board, Ambassadors Council at GO Pantry
GO Pantry, the local organization that works to provide food to children in Northern Kentucky, announced its new junior board and junior ambassador council members, all students at local high schools.
As junior board members and ambassadors, these students will serve as a voice for GO Pantry in schools and in the community
Dr. Holly Danneman, GO Pantry board member and adult lead for the junior council, along with Matt McIntire, assistant preceptor for council, led the selection process, with the assistance of current junior members.
Candidates were interviewed and evaluated on leadership potential, beneficence, dependability, innovation, understanding of food insecurity, and communication skills.
The following students were selected for the junior board:
Vincent Croyle, St. Henry
Griffin Gould, St. Henry (SHDHS senior)-Junior Board
Corinne Mozea, Ignite/Simon Kenton
Jenna Danneman, Notre Dame
The following students were chosen as ambassadors:
Rachel Raziano, Villa Madonna
Ben Dropic, Villa Madonna
Noah Francis, St. Henry
Brooke Murphy, Notre Dame
Sarah Woodrum, Notre Dame
Annie Heuker, Notre Dame
Darielle Kontcho, Ignite/Dixie Heights
Tra Setter, Ignite/Simon Kenton
Carson Woolums, Cooper
Emily Wolf, Cooper
Ella Leicht, Cooper
Ashley Downing, Ryle
Joey Sander, Ryle
Emma Gatlin, Ryle
-Staff report