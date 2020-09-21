Spectrum Resuming Free Internet Offer to Students' and Educators' Households

Charter Communications announced that it is resuming its remote education offer that provides free Spectrum internet and WiFi access for sixty days to households with students (in kindergarten through college) and educators.

The offer is valid for residents of Spectrum markets, like Northern Kentucky, who are not currently customers of the provider. To enroll, new customers can call 844-310-1198 and a free self-installation kit will be provided, the company said in an announcement.

“The pandemic has prompted new focus on the technology divide and Charter is committed to being part of the comprehensive solution needed to close these gaps,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter chairman and CEO. “This offer is the latest example of Charter’s ongoing commitment to improving access to broadband and helping to ease the strain of the pandemic in the communities we serve. From extending our network to rural areas to making high-speed broadband more accessible for low-income students and seniors through Spectrum Internet Assist, Charter provides a range of options that deliver critical connectivity to our customers.”

Charter first launched the same offer in March, resulting in 448,000 new households added through June 30, 2020, to Charter’s high-speed Spectrum Internet service for two free months.

In addition to the Remote Education Offer, Charter is making high-speed broadband more accessible through its low-cost broadband program available to eligible low-income households and seniors, Spectrum Internet Assist (SIA).

SIA includes a free internet modem, high-speed data at 30 Mbps, no data caps or contracts, and optional in-home WiFi service for an additional $5/mo. SIA is available to households in which one or more members are a recipient of assistance through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the NSLP, or Supplemental Security Income (for applicants age 65+).

Charter will offer two free months of Spectrum Internet Assist to eligible low-income households with students or an educator not already a Spectrum customer.

