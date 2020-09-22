COVID-19: 824 New Cases in Ky.; 45 in NKY; Positivity Rate at 4.52%

Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate is back over 4% after Governor Andy Beshear reported 824 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state on Tuesday. The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 45 new cases in the four-county region.

Kentucky has seen 62,731 cases since the pandemic began while 4,397 of them have been in Northern Kentucky.

Beshear noted that 134 of the new cases on Tuesday involved children aged 18 and younger, the youngest being six days old.

“Not only do we have more cases than I’d like today – 824, and 134 are kids under 18 – but our positivity rate is back up over 4%, at 4.52%,” said Beshear.

Seven additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 1,119.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 1,142,031 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.52%, and at least 11,361 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

