Drainage Improvements Coming to KY Route 9 Area in Newport

A plan to improve drainage in Newport along the Route 9 realignment project is coming together through a partnership between Sanitation District 1 and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The project includes the construction of 388 linear feet of separate storm sewer along Route 9 and extending through the earthen levee to discharge directly to the Licking River, SD1 said in a news release. The utility will construct various access structures and gates to keep the Licking River from backing up into the storm pipe when the river level is elevated.

The partnership allows SD1 to upsize the separate storm sewers within the footprint of the State Route 9 realignment project, a news release said. The upgrades will accommodate the separation of 197 acres of drainage from the surrounding areas.

By installing long-term sewer upgrades in connection with the road improvement project, KYTC and SD1 will minimize road disruptions while reducing overland flooding and improving water quality, the announcement said.

“This gives SD1 and the City of Newport flexibility to solve future drainage needs, in addition to seeing a combined sewer overflow (CSO) reduction,” said Ralph Johnstone, SD1 chief engineer.

Separating the sewer system will eliminate approximately 10 million gallons of typical-year CSOs, moving SD1 closer to its Clean H2O40 amended consent decree goal of recapturing 85 percent of all typical-year CSO volume by the year 2040.

KYTC will reimburse SD1 for bidding and managing the construction of the storm sewer, estimated to cost $1.77 million. After completion, SD1 will own and maintain the storm sewer.

“Projects like this benefit everyone,” said Bob Yeager, chief engineer of the Covington Division of KYTC. “There’s no reason to tear up the road a second time, and SD1 can increase sewer capacity for growth in the Commonwealth.”

SD1 estimates construction will begin in spring 2021 and continue through fall 2021, pending board approval. The sewer improvements will complete the overall Route 9 road improvement project.

While the earthen levee is excavated, walkers will not be able to use the walkway located on top of the levee to access the Fourth Street Bridge. Signs will be posted.

-Staff report