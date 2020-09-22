Ft. Wright Mayor Named KLC's Elected Official of the Year

For the second straight year, a Northern Kentucky mayor has been named elected city official of the year by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC).

Ft. Wright Mayor Dave Hatter won the honor this week, a year after Ft. Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman did.

The award winners, selected by an independent panel of judges, will be recognized this week during the KLC Virtual Conference & Expo. KLC will also make formal presentations locally to all winners in their home cities in coming weeks. KLC recognized Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason as city employee of the year and the City of Shelbyville as city government of the year.

The elected city official of the year award will be presented in Ft. Wright on October 7 at the city council meeting.



"There were many outstanding elected officials from across the great Commonwealth of Kentucky nominated for this award, and it is a great honor just to be a nominated,” said Hatter. “While I'm humbled to receive the 2020 award, if I am successful in my role as mayor, it is only because of the city's amazing professional staff and our very dedicated and devoted city council members who set the policies and budget that staff and I implement.

"We have an unparalleled team that cares deeply about our community and I am fortunate to serve with Councilmembers Adam Feinauer, Jay Weber, Margie Kreke Witt, David Abeln, Scott Wall and Bernie Wessels. They deserve the bulk of the credit for making Fort Wright a great place to live, work, own a business, and play!”

Hatter works in technology with an emphasis in software development and cybersecurity, and previously served eight terms as a city councilman before being elected mayor twice. He is currently in his second term.

The Ft. Wright city council and City Administrator Jill Bailey nominated Hatter.

Hatter was noted for transparency, launching the city's social media channels, and supporting growth and development. He was also a lead supporter of separating the city employee retirement system from the state employee retirement system.

In addition, the city's focus on infrastructure, communication, and community-building were noted.



Hatter is also a nationally published freelance writer, adjunct instructor at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, and is often featured on local news programs as a cybersecurity expert. He is a married father of four.

His nomination read in part, “His kindness, passion, dedication, hard work and candidness naturally drives individuals to like and trust him. Mayor Hatter truly leads by example….”



The award is sponsored by Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing, PLLC, which provides a $1,000 donation to the charity of Mayor Hatter’s choice.

