Reds' George Foster and Dave Parker Present Check at Ft. Mitchell Bank

Cincinnati Reds greats George Foster and Dave Parker popped by the new U.S. Bank branch on Buttermilk Pike in Ft. Mitchell on Monday.

The pair were originally slated to take part in the branch's March grand opening, but the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans.

Six months later, U.S. Bank hosted a small, socially distanced celebration on Monday, and Parker and Foster accepted $1,000 contributions to their respective foundations.

According to a news release, Foster and Parker "brightened the day of customers and U.S. Bank employees."

-Staff report

Photo provided