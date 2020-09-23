Beshear Addresses Breonna Taylor Decision During COVID-19 Update

An additional 796 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kentucky on Wednesday by Governor Andy Beshear. The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 15 new cases in the four-county region.

Kentucky has seen a total of 63,517 cases since the pandemic began, while Northern Kentucky has seen 4,412.

Beshear said Wednesday that 111 of the newly reported cases involved children aged 18 and younger. The youngest were two 2-month old babies.

“What I’d ask is that everybody, including those who may march today or go into their house of worship, please wear a mask,” the governor said. “I know you will. This is so important.”

Beshear referenced "those who may march" because of protests prompted by the announcement of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that a grand jury declined to indict two of three police officers in Louisville after the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. One officer was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting towards another residential unit.

The case has been watched nationally amid growing civil unrest and protests against deadly police shootings involving Black Americans.

“I am committed to building a more just and equitable commonwealth for our people, and in honor of Breonna Taylor and her family,” Beshear said. “My prayer is we can work together to achieve a better world, that I can continue to listen, hear and have the courage to do what’s necessary to create justice and move forward, and that all of us – all of us – can come together to move closer to the world Breonna calls us to create.”

Meanwhile, Beshear announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 1,124.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 1,291,548 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.59%, and at least 11,480 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report