Boone Students Among Winners in KYTC Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest

Wed, 09/23/2020 - 18:55 RCN Newsdesk
Three students from Boone County were among those honored in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) 2019-20 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest.

The contest seeks to promote a clean environment and discourage littering. 

“I’m really proud of these students who have stepped up and used their creativity to remind all Kentuckians how important it is to protect our vibrant landscapes,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, in a news release. “We owe it to our environment and to each other to keep our neighborhoods, parks and highways clean.”

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “This was my first time as a judge for the Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest and I am so impressed by Kentucky’s young artists. The winning pieces inspire all of us to ‘Keep Kentucky Beautiful’ for future generations by keeping our environment clean and our highways litter free.”

The top finishers in each of four age divisions will each receive a $100 gift card, while second and third-place finishers will each receive a $50 gift card. First- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces framed and returned. KYTC displays the original artwork in the Transportation Cabinet’s conference center in Frankfort.

The 2019-2020 contest winners are:

5-8 age category

1st place          Jaxon Freeman                       Waco Elementary, Madison County

2nd place        Saanvi Aravantagi                  Potter Gray Elementary, Warren County

3rd place         Elizabeth Denham                  Southern Elementary, Pulaski County

9-11 age category

1st place         Jennifer Taliaferro                   Model Laboratory School, Madison County

2nd place        Hadassah Hess                      Northern Elementary, Pulaski County

3rd place         Isabella Grubbs                       Bell Central Elementary, Bell County

12-14 age category

1st place         Alice Dong                              Walton-Verona Middle School, Boone County

2nd place        Peter Field                              Assumption Academy, Boone County

3rd place         Madison Corman                    Model Laboratory School, Madison County

15-18 age category

1st place          Benedict Field                         Assumption Academy, Boone County

2nd place        Amanda Peiffer                       Murray High School, Calloway County

3rd place         Lillie Weaver                           Model Laboratory School, Madison County

KYTC encourages students and teachers to prepare for the 2020-21 art contest. The Cabinet will accept entries postmarked by Friday, Dec. 18. Additional information about the 2020 art contest, including the entry form, will be posted at transportation.ky.gov/AdoptaHighway/Pages/Events.aspx by Thursday, Oct. 1.

-Staff report

Top image: Artwork by Alice Dong of Walton-Verona

Slideshow Images & Captions: 
Artwork by Benedict Field of Assumption Academy
