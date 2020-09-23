Boone Students Among Winners in KYTC Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest

Three students from Boone County were among those honored in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) 2019-20 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest.

The contest seeks to promote a clean environment and discourage littering.

“I’m really proud of these students who have stepped up and used their creativity to remind all Kentuckians how important it is to protect our vibrant landscapes,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, in a news release. “We owe it to our environment and to each other to keep our neighborhoods, parks and highways clean.”

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “This was my first time as a judge for the Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest and I am so impressed by Kentucky’s young artists. The winning pieces inspire all of us to ‘Keep Kentucky Beautiful’ for future generations by keeping our environment clean and our highways litter free.”

The top finishers in each of four age divisions will each receive a $100 gift card, while second and third-place finishers will each receive a $50 gift card. First- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces framed and returned. KYTC displays the original artwork in the Transportation Cabinet’s conference center in Frankfort.

The 2019-2020 contest winners are:

5-8 age category

1st place Jaxon Freeman Waco Elementary, Madison County

2nd place Saanvi Aravantagi Potter Gray Elementary, Warren County

3rd place Elizabeth Denham Southern Elementary, Pulaski County

9-11 age category

1st place Jennifer Taliaferro Model Laboratory School, Madison County

2nd place Hadassah Hess Northern Elementary, Pulaski County

3rd place Isabella Grubbs Bell Central Elementary, Bell County

12-14 age category

1st place Alice Dong Walton-Verona Middle School, Boone County

2nd place Peter Field Assumption Academy, Boone County

3rd place Madison Corman Model Laboratory School, Madison County

15-18 age category

1st place Benedict Field Assumption Academy, Boone County

2nd place Amanda Peiffer Murray High School, Calloway County

3rd place Lillie Weaver Model Laboratory School, Madison County

KYTC encourages students and teachers to prepare for the 2020-21 art contest. The Cabinet will accept entries postmarked by Friday, Dec. 18. Additional information about the 2020 art contest, including the entry form, will be posted at transportation.ky.gov/ AdoptaHighway/Pages/Events. aspx by Thursday, Oct. 1.

-Staff report

Top image: Artwork by Alice Dong of Walton-Verona