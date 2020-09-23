Christ Hospital Opens Primary Care Location in Union

The Christ Hospital Network announced a new primary care location in Union.

It opened Monday at 8780 U.S. 42.

The Union office will be staffed by Gerry Toldbert, MD, medical director for the Northern Kentucky Health Department. He is joined by Shelley Henderson, APP and Latasha Swafford, APP.

The doctors are board certified in family medicine, meaning they specialize in health and wellness from newborns to older adults. The office will offer yearly physicals and preventative exams, as well as other procedures identified on its website.

-Staff report