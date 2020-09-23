Covington Catholic Students Named National Merit Semifinalist, Commended Students

Covington Catholic High School senior Pete Williams was named a semifinalist in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Williams, of Alexandria, was among the 1.5 million high school juniors who entered the program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT Qualifying Test.

Only 16,000, or less than 1 percent were named semifinalists based on their scores.

Semifinalists are now able to seek finalist standing, one step closer to 7,600 scholarships worth about $32 million that will be offered in the spring.

Williams earned a perfect 36 on the ACT last year and was selected as a participant in the Kentucky Governor's Scholar program.

“The Covington Catholic community is very proud of Pete Williams earning the National Merit Semifinalist recognition,” said Principal Bob Rowe. “This young man is an outstanding student, as well as an active participant in his faith and in extracurricular activities. This National Merit recognition underscores our school’s academic commitment to excellence as noted by our comprehensive curriculum, strong ACT scores, Blue Ribbon status and other educational accolades. We are very proud of the well-rounded community leaders that we continue to produce.”

Additionally, three Covington Catholic students were named as "commended students", a distinction bestowed on 34,000 of those who entered the program.

Elijah Deters, JJ Kampinga, and Drew Kent received that honor.

-Staff report

