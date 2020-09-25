Two Shot in Erlanger, Two Juveniles Charged After K9 Locates Them

Two people were shot in Erlanger late Thursday night and two juveniles are charged.

Erlanger Police were called to 3474 Blue Creek Drive after receiving calls about shots being fired.

Officers found two people shot and another who was in shock.

Chase Coy, 22, of Florence, and a 17-year old girl were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person, suffering from shock, was treated at the scene.

Police determined that their suspects had fled the scene on foot so K9 Bodo was deployed to track them down. Officers were led by the dog to 3507 Misty Creek Drive where two juvenile males were arrested.

They are both charged with two counts of first degree assault.

No further details were immediately available.

-Staff report

Image via PDS