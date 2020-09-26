NKY Football: Lloyd Rolls Over Bellevue; Brossart Beats Holy Cross; Scoreboard & Pics

High school football's third week in Northern Kentucky saw RCN's Jason Finnell at the Lloyd-Bellevue game and he has a full report below while RCN photographer Brian Frey was at the Bishop Brossart-Holy Cross game and he has a full slideshow below. The full scoreboard from around the region is also below.

The calendar turns to October in five days and Lloyd Memorial played their first game of the 2020 season Friday night at home in Erlanger. Earlier this month, the Erlanger-Elsmere School District postponed its fall sports schedule, including the Juggernauts’ football team, out of an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lloyd easily put away Bellevue, 54-0, on a strong ground game that wore down the Tigers behind the fresh legs of Juggernauts’ running back Michael Sassin. But Lloyd went to the air for its first score of the game on a six-yard pass play from quarterback Jacob Davidson to Braxton Irwin for a touchdown and a 7-0 Juggernauts’ lead. The Tigers – who had trouble moving the ball all night – were forced to punt, giving Lloyd possession in Bellevue territory after a short kick. Overcoming an unsportsmanlike penalty, the Juggernauts’ duo of Sassin and Ethan Spaulding put together several strong runs to put Lloyd inside the Bellevue 10-yard line. On first-and-goal, Amari Riley took it in from six yards out for a 14-0 Lloyd lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Sassin primed Lloyd for their next scoring opportunity charging through the middle of the Bellevue defense for a 13-yard gain and a first down, followed by carries of eight and nine yards. On first-and-goal from the Tigers’ two, Sassin plunged in for his first touchdown of the season and a 20-0 Lloyd advantage. On their next drive, Davidson’s pitch to Riley appeared it would sail over his head but the junior snatched the ball out of the air and outraced Tigers’ defenders to the end zone for a 20-yard score and a 26-0 lead.

Lloyd’s depth at running back highlighted the second half for the home team. Quinton Jones carried up the middle for 13. Several plays later, Jones added another five yards to place the Juggernauts’ inside the Bellevue 20. Then, it was Jeremiah Lyles’ turn. Lyles’ 13-yard run put Lloyd inside the five and his next run put his team up by 34. After another abbreviated Tigers’ possession, Jones raced down the sideline for a long touchdown run, putting the running clock into play on a night in which the scoreboard malfunctioned beginning in the first quarter and remained dark throughout the rest of the game. Shortly following Jones’ big run, Kaiden Zulager added to the scoring parade with a 47-yard run around the right side and a 47-0 advantage for Lloyd. The Juggernauts’ Landon Bishop finalized the scoring on the evening with a 40-yard run.

The winless Tigers (0-3) try to get into the win column next week vs. Newport (1-2), the Wildcats coming off a tough 17-14 loss to NewCath. Lloyd (1-0) stays home to face Ludlow (1-2), with the Panthers looking to avenge their 38-16 loss on the road against Nicholas County.

-Jason Finnell, RCN contributor

SCOREBOARD

Bishop Brossart 35

Holy Cross 7

See photos from this game in the slideshow below. The Mustangs took easy care of the Indians on Friday night, picking up their first win of the season. Brossart is now 1-2 on the season and travels to Nicholas Co. next week. Holy Cross, meanwhile, falls to 1-2 and has a trip to Sayre scheduled next week.

Bracken Co. 8

Dayton 30

The Greendevils continue their success so far this season, winning their third straight game, and finding themselves at 3-0. Dayton hits the road to Trimble Co. next week.

Loveland (Oh.) 48

Holmes 14

The Bulldogs were roughed up by their guests in Covington on Friday night but stay home next week when Rowan Co. visits. Holmes is 1-2 on the year.

Ludlow 16

Nicholas Co. 38

The Panthers had a difficult road trip on Friday and fall to 1-2 on the season. Ludlow is back on the road next week, though a little closer to home, when it visits Erlanger for a date with Lloyd.

Newport Central Catholic 17

Newport 14

The Thoroughbreds put away their rivals on Friday night to remain undefeated at 3-0 on the year. New Cath hopes to continue that positive start with a trip to Ludlow next week. Newport, meanwhile, falls to 1-2 and heads east on Route 8 next Friday for a game with Bellevue.

Scott 30

Rowan Co. 53

The Eagles fall to 0-2 on the season now but will hope for a better outcome when they are back in Taylor Mill next Friday for a date with Harrison Co.

Covington Catholic 47

Cooper 0

Cov Cath won its third straight game in a blowout in Union to improve to 3-0 on the year. The Colonels travel to Boone Co. next week. Cooper is 0-3 on the year and will play host to George Rogers Clark next week.

Ryle 14

Beechwood 35

The Tigers rebounded from last week's tough loss at Covington Catholic, easily putting away the Raiders at home in Ft. Mitchell. Beechwood (2-1) plays host to Dixie Heights next week. Ryle is 1-2 and will travel to Scott Co. next week.

Boyle Co. 46

Highlands 7

The Bluebirds were blown out at home in Ft. Thomas on Friday night, falling to 1-2 on the season. Read about the game at Fort Thomas Matters. Highlands visits Conner next week.

Oldham Co. 17

Campbell Co. 14

The Camels dropped a close one at home to fall to 1-2 on the year. Campbell Co. welcomes Pikeville to Alexandria next week.

Johnson Central 47

Simon Kenton 17

The Pioneers suffered their first loss of the season in a blowout at home in Independence. Simon Kenton (2-1) hits the road next week for a game at Russell.

Gallatin Co. 8

Walton-Verona 34

The Bearcats won big in their first home-game of the season and improve to 1-2 on the year. Walton is back on the road next week for a trip to Carroll Co.

Madison Central 14

Dixie Heights 26

The Colonels picked up their first win of the season and improve to 1-2 with the victory at home. Dixie visits Beechwood next week.

Boone Co. 0

Conner 40

The Cougars rolled over their visitors from Boone Co. on Friday night in Hebron and are now 2-0 on the season, having outscored their opponents 69-6 in two games. Next week, Conner hosts Highlands while Boone Co. (1-2) hosts Covington Catholic.