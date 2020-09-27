NKU Student Pens Poem in Honor of Breonna Taylor
My name is Sarah Williams-Bryant and I am currently studying English, Creative Writing at Northern Kentucky University (NKU). I currently hold the position of Community Outreach Director with the LochNorse Magazine. Part of my job is to help assist students that need their voices heard.
Throughout the last year, I have seen and heard many stories that have angered, saddened and concerned me. After hearing the news of Breonna Taylor, I cried immensely, and did the only thing I knew how to do – write.
I hope that those that read my work find the voice within them to speak up, even when it is impossible to do so.
All Lives Matter
By Sarah Williams-Bryant
You will not condemn those
that justice wants to hold.
You sit in power,
speaking of repeat offenders
that have a disease —
The society must rid those
of methamphetamine
Yet you will not give a dime
to help them succeed.
You will not give homes to
children without mothers,
or fathers,
or even family to take them in.
You’ve constructed your speeches,
in hopes we are too stupid to know
Your contradictory words
spewing
words of hate from your mouth.
Everyone matters
unless you’re anything but white,
or over the age of 45,
or within the 1%.
You will not condemn the people
that rape
that murder
that are successful to not have
their past ruin their present.
You will only condemn those
that stand up against you —
you should know
We were taught
when someone knocks you down
you get back up and
Knock
Back
Harder.
Photo: Sarah Williams-Bryant (provided)