Villa Madonna Named Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School

Villa Madonna Academy High School/Junior High was named an exemplary high performing National Blue Ribbon School, one of 367 across the country, and one of only ten in Kentucky to receive such a designation this year.

“Villa Madonna Academy High School is honored to be recognized with our third National Blue Ribbon," Villa Principal Pamela McQueen said. "What a tribute to an incredible faculty who works together as a team and sees in students limitless possibilities in an ever-changing world. This is, indeed, an honor for our Villa community of dedicated students and supportive parents. We are forever grateful to the Benedictine sisters for their vision 116 years ago."

McQueen announced the news to students and unveiled a banner listing the years that Villa has received the National Blue Ribbon award.

-Staff report

Photos provided