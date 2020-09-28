CVG Airport Receives Additional $6.67 Million in Federal Funds

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) received $6.67 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it was announced on Monday.

Nearly $1.67 million of that comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the federal legislation adopted earlier this year to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once again, CVG is recognized for its leadership among our country’s airports," Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in an announcement. "This federal investment for runway improvements can drive CVG’s growth and help the region continue to excel. I’d like to congratulate Candace McGraw and the entire CVG team for their groundbreaking success in supporting workers throughout the community.

"The CARES Act, which was written in my office, continues delivering for Kentucky families. I will keep working to provide additional relief to beat this virus and continue our economic comeback.”

This is CVG’s second federal funding award this month.

Earlier, CVG received $45 million from the FAA for infrastructure improvements.

“I am extremely grateful for Leader McConnell’s support and advocacy for this additional $6.7 million funding for CVG,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG Airport. “Without his leadership to pass the CARES Act, as well as his continued support of infrastructure investment at CVG and all of Kentucky’s airports, we would not be able to prioritize these critical airport projects that support good-paying jobs and enable CVG to have a multi-billion economic impact on our region and Commonwealth each year.”

