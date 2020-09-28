Independence Student Awarded Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship

A student from Independence attending Northern Kentucky University this fall was awarded a scholarship from the Coast Guard Foundation.

Juliena Chadwell was among 167 students so honored by the foundation that awarded a total of $503,000 to the recipients.

The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

Chadwell is the child of Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Joseph James Chadwell.

“We are honored to provide support to Coast Guard youth who are pursuing their higher education goals,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “Our support is only possible because of generous investments from individuals, families and foundations all across the country. When Coast Guard kids receive a Coast Guard Foundation scholarship, they incur less debt, and deepen their engagement with their communities by volunteering, working and interning in their chosen fields of study.”

