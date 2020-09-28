Search Continues for Driver Who Plowed Through Kremer's Market Sign

The search continues for the driver who ran a vehicle through a Crescent Springs business's sign on Friday afternoon.

Villa Hills Police identified the culprit's car as a tan or bronze Audi Q-7, likely a 2012 through 2018 model.

Video shared on social media Friday show the car being driven in the Kremer's Market parking lot at 755 Buttermilk Pike and then plowing through the store's landscaping and toppling its streetside sign.

Police said Monday that the Audi may possibly have front and side damage.

The driver is believed to be an older white male who was wearing a mask and a ball cap.

Anyone with helpful information can contact the Villa Hills Police Department at 859-341-3535.

See the video here:

-Staff report